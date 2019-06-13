Home

D. Jeannine Hall

D. Jeannine Hall Obituary
Hall, D. Jeannine
D. Jeannine Hall, age 88, of Delaware and formerly of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Willow Brook Christian Home. She was born on September 1, 1930 on her grandfather's farmstead in Chandlersville, Ohio to the late Elmer and Grace (White) George. Jeannine was a proud 1948 graduate of West High School in Columbus. Following a blind date, she married her beloved husband of 65 years Charles Hall. Sadly he passed away in 2016. A wife and mother first and foremost, she was employed at The Ohio State University with the Comprehensive Cancer Center and College of Education, where she retired. She was a member of the Liberty Presbyterian Church and the Dublin Singers. An avid traveler, she and Charlie enjoyed many adventures. She genuinely cared about people and loved her family dearly. Simple in nature, Jeannine was strong willed. She will be remembered for her zest for life and love of family and friends. She is survived by daughter, Julie Hall of Columbus; son, Michael (Jo) Hall of California; son-in-law, Ed Lathy; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, David Hall; nephew, Timothy Dienst; and many dear friends. Also preceded in death by daughter Cheryl Lathy and sisters Mary Lou Dienst and Ada Mears. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 in the Summit Room on the third floor of Willow Brook at Delaware Run, 100 Delaware Crossing W, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Arrangements entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware. Memorial contributions may be made to People in Need, 138 Johnson Dr., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019
