Shepherd, D. Otis
1935 - 2020
D. Otis Shepherd, age 85. Sunrise January 1, 1935 and Sunset May 17, 2020. Visitation 10-11:30AM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave.(one block east of Noe Bixby, Turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask and Gloves are mandatory. Followed by Graveside Service at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SHEPHERD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020.