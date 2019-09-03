Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Daisie Whittington Obituary
Whittington, Daisie
Daisie M. Whittington, age 74, called home to be with her Lord on September 3, 2019. 1963 graduate of Franklin Heights High School and longtime member of Southside Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents William and Jennie and close friend Keith Frazier. Survived by her adopted family, Michelle Dallacheisa and her children, Lauren, Mikayla and Jayden; numerous friends including Jim and Linda Marcum and Judy Cline. Friends received Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10-11 am at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where service will follow at 11am. Pastor Bill Henderson officiating. Burial at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019
