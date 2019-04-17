Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Daisy Jones Obituary
Jones, Daisy
1945 - 2019
Daisy Lee Jones, age 73. Sunrise April 13, 1945 and Sunset April 8, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral Service 10am Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church, 1145 St. Clair Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the JONES/GAVIN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
