Johnson, Dale A.
1954 - 2019
Dale A. Johnson, age 64, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Dale is predeceased by his parents David and Effie Johnson, siblings John Johnson, Nancy Mumaw, Mary Jo Johnson and Richard Johnson. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Darlene Johnson; siblings, Carol Johnson, David (Sue) Johnson and Terry Johnson; children, Melissa Romstadt, Nathaniel Johnson and Jeremiah Johnson; grandchildren, Hailey, Camron, Sophia and Bentley; and special brother-in-law, Dennis Romstadt; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may gather for graveside services Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10 am at Maplewood Cemetery, 4585 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road, New Albany, Ohio 43054. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019