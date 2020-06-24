Bates, Dale

1949 - 2020

Dale Bates, age 70, of Columbus, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday at 7pm. Born on September 21, 1949 to the late Ruth and Raymond Bates. Dale is survived by his life partner of 47 years, Ronald Harris; sister in Christ, Rhonda Slopko; sister-in-law, Carol Bates Bouma; and niece, Tanya Bolen. He is preceded in death by his brother Duane Bates. Graveside service will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery at 3pm on Friday, June 26, 2020. Arrangements by NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL. Dale was loved and will be missed by everyone.



