Dale Bates
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bates, Dale
1949 - 2020
Dale Bates, age 70, of Columbus, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday at 7pm. Born on September 21, 1949 to the late Ruth and Raymond Bates. Dale is survived by his life partner of 47 years, Ronald Harris; sister in Christ, Rhonda Slopko; sister-in-law, Carol Bates Bouma; and niece, Tanya Bolen. He is preceded in death by his brother Duane Bates. Graveside service will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery at 3pm on Friday, June 26, 2020. Arrangements by NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL. Dale was loved and will be missed by everyone.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Green Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved