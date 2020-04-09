The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Dale Blake


1936 - 2020
Dale Blake Obituary
Blake, Dale
1936 - 2020
Dale Blake, 83, passed away on April 8, 2020. Dale is survived by his daughters, Tamara (Douglas) Evans of Galena and Geri (Mark) Granger of Worthington; brother, Rick Blake of Sarasota FL; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTINGTON CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
