Brown, Dale

1955 - 2019

Dale Brown, 64, of Delaware, passed away on June 3, 2019. He was born on April 1, 1955 to the late Edward and Eula (Morrison) Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Brown. Dale was a kind, patient and intellectual man with a deep passion for reading. He was a patriot who served his country and a fierce and loyal Buckeye football fan. He continued his love of learning by auditing classes at The Ohio State University. He enjoyed fishing and the highlight of each football season was attending a bowl game with his sister Jean. Also close to his heart was the adoption of rescued golden retrievers and supporting rescue organizations. He was the best dad to all his fur babies. Dale is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; his sisters, Irene (John) and Jean; sister-in-law, Jan; nieces and nephews, Beth, Terry, Doug and Angie and their families. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Kim and Edward, Rick and Michele; and niece, Tabatha. He had many friends from the military and transportation professions. Although the cheering crowd at the stadium will be one less this fall, football heaven has gained a new fan. Dale's family will receive friends Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street from 2-5pm, where a funeral service will be held at 5pm. Dale's wishes are to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 5 to June 6, 2019