England, Dale
1947 - 2019
Dale R. England, Jr., age 71, of Pickerington, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic after a long illness. Born July 2, 1947 in Columbus, he was a 1965 graduate of Liberty Union High School in Baltimore, OH, received his Bachelors degree from Ohio Northern University, and his law degree from Capital University. He was an attorney in private practice in Pickerington and Fairfield County for over 40 years. He was a member of Baltimore Lodge #475 F. & A.M., A.A.S.R., and Aladdin Shrine. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon England; daughters, Sarah (Scott) Amick, North Royalton, and Rebecca (Logan) Pickels, Midlothian, VA; granddaughters, Sadie and Samantha Amick, Makenzie and Alexandra Pickels; mother-in-law, Gene Kurz; step-mother, Carol England; brother-in-law, David Good; sisters-in-law, Diann Thompson and Sondra (Jeff) Burgess; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his mother, Anita (Blauser) England, father, Dale R. England, Sr.; sister, Gayle Good; and father-in-law, Arthur Kurz. Friends may visit 3-7 pm Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, and noon to 1 pm Friday where funeral service will follow at 1 pm with the Rev. Dr. Carl Wiley officiating. Interment Violet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Cleveland Clinic Transplant T56021, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193 in Dale's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019