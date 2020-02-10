Home

Dale Geiger Obituary
Geiger, Dale
Dale R. Geiger, 84, of New Concord and formerly of Stone Creek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Dale is survived by his two daughters, Cathy (Chester) and Janet (Carl); his six grandchildren; his nine great-grandchildren; two great-great granddaughters; several nieces and nephews, and his special friend, Mary Ellen. In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded in death by his wife Darlene, his son Richard, his great-great granddaughter, his sister Bertha and his brothers Ralph, Wayne, Carlos and Charles. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours from 10-11:30 am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home, 63 West Main Street, New Concord, Ohio, where Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am. Graveside services will be held at 3 pm at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, 3225 Dublin Rd, Hilliard, OH. Full Military Honors will be provided by the US Army Color Guard. www.fausfh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
