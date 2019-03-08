|
|
Glassburn, Dale
1937 - 2019
Dale Russell Glassburn, Major, US Army, Retired, of Dublin, OH, died peacefully on February 28, 2019 due to complications of dementia, with his loving wife of 34 years, Nancy, by his side. He was 81 years old. He was born July 27, 1937 to the late Mary Glassburn Story and Emerson Glassburn. He was raised in Springfield, OH. He was President of Glassburn Roofing, a commercial roofing company, for 28 years. He had many passions. He and Nancy loved taking cruises to the Caribbean to scuba dive. They also loved sailing on Lake Erie on their 30 foot Catalina named "Misty Morning". His true passion was flying, trained in both fixed wing and helicopter. He received an accommodation from former Gov. John Gilligan for helping rescue two trapped hunters in December, 1972. He was a member of Northwest United Methodist Church, past President of Central Ohio Orchid Society, the Lyons Club, the Rotary Club, Quiet Birdman, and Bay Point Yacht Club. He loved golfing and played with the same wonderful group of men for over 25 years. His hobbies included raising orchids, working with stained glass and learning all he could about WWII. He is preceded in death by infant son Tommy, sister Shirley Shields, mother Mary Story and father Emerson Glassburn and stepmother Margie Glassburn. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Lisa Sooy (Brian) and Heidi Merriman (Pastor Matt); brother-in-law, Henry Shields; grandchildren, lan, Alyssa, Jenni and Hayden. Dale's wishes were to have his body donated to OSU after his death. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony on March 23 from 2-3pm at the Northwest United Methodist Church, 5200 Riverside Dr., Columbus, OH 43220. I want to thank the wonderful people of Hospice for the deep compassion, caring and support they gave. I would like to especially thank Matt, Linda, and Jennifer who were in constant support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me through a very difficult time. Donations can be made to Kobacher House, 800 McConnel Dr., Columbus, OH 43214 or to the United Methodist Church, 5200 Riverside Dr., Columbus, OH 43220.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019