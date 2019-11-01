The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
3924 Home Rd
Powell, OH
Burial
Following Services
Dublin Cemetery
Dale Hollern Obituary
Hollern, Dale
Dale C. Hollern, 87, of Powell, Ohio, passed peacefully November 1, 2019 at home (formerly Ringtown, PA). Preceded in death by his parents Cyril and Elsie Hollern. Survived by his loving wife, Claudine, of 65 years; and his sister, Claire Ann Gabel; and brother, Dean Hollern; and his children, Karen (Corbett) Taylor, Glenn Hollern, Del Hollern, Laurie Hollern and Pam (Dave) Weirick; grandchildren, Charlene (Scott) Cushman, Aubrey (Jesse) Kelly, Sarah (Trevor) Hervey, Aaron and Emily Hollern, Nick, Lindsay and Matthew Hollern, Jessica Hollern and Cody (Megan) Hollern, Brooke, Lauren and Daniel (Elizabeth) Weirick; and great grandchildren, James and Luke Kelly, Samuel and Hannah Hervey, Elijah Hollern and Dawson Weirick. Dale graduated from Ringtown High School (Pennsylvania), Muhlenburg College (BS), and the University of Hartford - Connecticut (Masters). Member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Powell. Dale was a builder. He built 3 family homes in Allentown, PA, Simsbury, Conn. and at 4500 Dublin Rd. and helped build a church in Simsbury and 2 Offices. In his professional life, he was the Executive Director of the for 43 years in Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Ohio. Viewing is Sunday, November 3 from 7-9 p.m. at Rutherford Funeral Home at 450 W Olentangy St, Powell, OH 43065. Service for the funeral is Monday, November 4 at 11a.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church at 3924 Home Rd., Powell, OH. Pastor John Hohe officiating. Burial will immediately follow and will be at Dublin Cemetery. Contributions can me made to the Beautiful Savior Memorial Fund or Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
