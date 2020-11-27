Houston, Dale
1968 - 2020
Dale De'Angelo Houston, age 51. Sunrise December 22, 1968 and Sunset November 21, 2020. PUBLIC VISITATION 11AM; 1PM. PRIVATE (TICKET); Visitation 1PM and Funeral 2PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the HOUSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com