|
|
Johnson, Dale
1932 - 2020
Dale Arthur Johnson, age 87, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born on October 9, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Theodore and Eleanor Johnson. Dale was a 1950 graduate from Boardman High School. He then attended Case Institute of Technology and earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Administration in 1954. After college, he began his career in Cleveland, Ohio, working in manufacturing and then as a consultant for Booz Allen and Hamilton. In 1969 Dale and his family moved to Columbus, Ohio where he worked for Jeffrey Manufacturing/Dresser Industries. Dale retired from Marion Power Shovel/Dresser Industries. Dale was the past president of the Columbus Chapter of Case Institute of Technology Alumni Association. As a member of Northwest Christian Church, Dale served as a deacon, elder and Chairman of the Congregation. Dale enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and loved river rafting. He had a life-long love of aviation and as a young boy growing up in Boardman, Ohio he built and flew gasoline powered model airplanes. From 4th grade to senior year of high school, Dale was a newspaper carrier for the Youngstown Vindicator. He never forgot the importance of the newspaper and read it faithfully every day. Always curious and active in his retirement, Dale also found a way to serve others. With his Leonberger dog, Ginger, Dale would make therapy visits to retirement facilities, health care centers, and make weekly visits to Columbus Rehab and Subacute Institute. Dale and Ginger received the highest recognition from the Leonberger Club of America, and the TDI Exceptional Volunteer Achievement Award from Therapy Dogs International for their Therapy Dog Visits. Dale was preceded in death by his therapy dog, Ginger. Dale will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 34 years, Linda; son, Wayne (Alma) Johnson; daughter, Carol (Cliff) Peterson; grandchildren, Kevin and Kayla Johnson, Cliff (Amanda) Peterson, Alyssa (Ryan) Morris and Mark Peterson; great-granddaughter, Georgiana Peterson; brother, Don (Ann) Johnson; brother-in-law, John Snell; and nieces and nephew, Gayle Denny, Amy Roth and Doug Johnson. Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8 at Northwest Christian Church, 1340 Fishinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be held at Marion Cemetery, Marion, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Christian Church, 1340 Fishinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221 or to Therapy Dogs International, 288 Bartley Road, Flanders, New Jersey 07838. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020