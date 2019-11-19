|
|
Smith, Dale
1943 - 2019
Dale F. Smith, age 76, passed away on November 16, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1943 in Racine, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents, wife Bonnie Smith. Survived by his children, Sheila (John) Vereb, and Dale (Cheryl) Smith; brother, Jim (Lousie) Smith; grandchildren, Alex, Maddie. and Joey (Molly); great grandson, Bentley. Dale will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his neighborhood. Per Dale's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Newcomer Northeast Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019