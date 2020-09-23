1/
Dale Unocic
1947 - 2020
Unocic, Dale
1947 - 2020
Dale Mark Unocic, age 73, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away on September 21, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Dale was born September 8, 1947, to the late Joseph and Eleanor (Mezla) Unocic in Cleveland, Ohio. Dale is survived and loved by Cindy Zunich; children, Mark (Shelley) Unocic, Kim (Rick) Goins, Stephanie (Mike) Donley, Chris (Anna) Zunich, Micheal Zunich; grandchildren, Travis, Austin "Herb", Ryan, Brady, Zach, Miranda, Andrew, Alicia, Brye, Leigha, Brailynn; great grandchild, Nathan; best friends, Neil Conrad, and J Messerly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dale's memory to the charity of your choice. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
