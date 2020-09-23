Unocic, Dale
1947 - 2020
Dale Mark Unocic, age 73, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away on September 21, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Dale was born September 8, 1947, to the late Joseph and Eleanor (Mezla) Unocic in Cleveland, Ohio. Dale is survived and loved by Cindy Zunich; children, Mark (Shelley) Unocic, Kim (Rick) Goins, Stephanie (Mike) Donley, Chris (Anna) Zunich, Micheal Zunich; grandchildren, Travis, Austin "Herb", Ryan, Brady, Zach, Miranda, Andrew, Alicia, Brye, Leigha, Brailynn; great grandchild, Nathan; best friends, Neil Conrad, and J Messerly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dale's memory to the charity of your choice
