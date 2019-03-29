|
Landis, Dale V.
1928 - 2019
Dale V. Landis, age 90, of Baltimore, Ohio, passed away on March 28, 2019 at the Pickering House. Dale and his wife Joan were owners and operators of the Paper Mill Restaurant in Baltimore and later owned and worked on properties in the area. Dale is survived by his children, Steve (Nancy Weidman) Landis of Pleasantville, Ohio and Pam (Jack) Johnson of Pickerington, Ohio; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother and sister. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, B. Joan Landis. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN STREET, BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105. Interment will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Garden's mausoleum following the service. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday. Memorial gifts may be given to Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S Main St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105 or ALS Association Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019