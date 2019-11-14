|
Morris, Dallas
2009 - 2019
Dallas Jayden Lloyd Morris, age 9, of Pickerington, our super hero, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family after a six year battle with neuroblastoma. He was born November 30, 2009 in Columbus and was a 4th grader at Pickerington Elementary. HulkStrong Dallas was an inspiration to everyone he met. He is survived by his grandparents who raised him, Garrick and Angela Morris; mother, Alyssa Conner; father, Joshua Morris; other grandparents, Kirk Conner and Vickie Conner; brothers and sisters, Trey, Olivia, Damien, Zoey, Camron, Kloie, Gavin, Gabriella, and Giovonni; great-grandparents, Larry and Rosalie Lindsey, Dorothy Muncy, Henry and Janet Conner; special cousins, Quintyn Lewis and Isabella Copeland; aunts and uncles, Kristy and John Valton, Alyssa and Joe Carpenter, Kaitlyne and Chris Rodriguez, Amy and Olivia Lewis, Garrick and Taylor Morris, Destiny, Rainy, and Ronnie Morris, Ashley, Christian, Samantha, and Chase Conner; and other cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles, and friends. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where a funeral service will follow at 8 pm. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019