Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dallas Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dallas Morris Obituary
Morris, Dallas
2009 - 2019
Dallas Jayden Lloyd Morris, age 9, of Pickerington, our super hero, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family after a six year battle with neuroblastoma. He was born November 30, 2009 in Columbus and was a 4th grader at Pickerington Elementary. HulkStrong Dallas was an inspiration to everyone he met. He is survived by his grandparents who raised him, Garrick and Angela Morris; mother, Alyssa Conner; father, Joshua Morris; other grandparents, Kirk Conner and Vickie Conner; brothers and sisters, Trey, Olivia, Damien, Zoey, Camron, Kloie, Gavin, Gabriella, and Giovonni; great-grandparents, Larry and Rosalie Lindsey, Dorothy Muncy, Henry and Janet Conner; special cousins, Quintyn Lewis and Isabella Copeland; aunts and uncles, Kristy and John Valton, Alyssa and Joe Carpenter, Kaitlyne and Chris Rodriguez, Amy and Olivia Lewis, Garrick and Taylor Morris, Destiny, Rainy, and Ronnie Morris, Ashley, Christian, Samantha, and Chase Conner; and other cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles, and friends. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where a funeral service will follow at 8 pm. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dallas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -