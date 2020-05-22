Tallarico, Dallas

1998 - 2020

Dallas Dominique Tallarico was suddenly and tragically taken from our lives on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born July 1, 1998. Her father, Robert Dominic Tallarico passed away on the same day just 12 hours after she did; Preceded in death by ; sister, Kimmberlyn Tallarico, grandmother, Barbara Tallarico and grandfather, Charles D. Oxier. She is survived by her children: Marcel Jr, Daisha Penick; mother, Tina Whitt (Dwayne Byrum); brother, Charles (Jessica) Oxier; sister, Jennifer (Danny) Tallarico; uncles: Christopher (Stephanie) Oxier, James Bailey, Charles (Amanda) Oxier; Mike (Tara) Tallarico; Ralph (Kym) Tallarico; aunts: Stephanie (Bob) Pace, Anita (Adam) Snack (Tammy-Pleasant); grandparents, Ralph and Frances Tallarico, Rebecca Oxier; many other family members and close friends. Private family calling hours Tuesday, May 26, 9:30-11:30am at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, procession to the cemetery will form at the funeral home at 11:15am and will leave at 11:30am for any friends that would like to join. Graveside service and interment 12:00pm at St. Joseph Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store