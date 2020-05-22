Dallas Tallarico
1998 - 2020
Tallarico, Dallas
Dallas Dominique Tallarico was suddenly and tragically taken from our lives on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born July 1, 1998. Her father, Robert Dominic Tallarico passed away on the same day just 12 hours after she did; Preceded in death by ; sister, Kimmberlyn Tallarico, grandmother, Barbara Tallarico and grandfather, Charles D. Oxier. She is survived by her children: Marcel Jr, Daisha Penick; mother, Tina Whitt (Dwayne Byrum); brother, Charles (Jessica) Oxier; sister, Jennifer (Danny) Tallarico; uncles: Christopher (Stephanie) Oxier, James Bailey, Charles (Amanda) Oxier; Mike (Tara) Tallarico; Ralph (Kym) Tallarico; aunts: Stephanie (Bob) Pace, Anita (Adam) Snack (Tammy-Pleasant); grandparents, Ralph and Frances Tallarico, Rebecca Oxier; many other family members and close friends. Private family calling hours Tuesday, May 26, 9:30-11:30am at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, procession to the cemetery will form at the funeral home at 11:15am and will leave at 11:30am for any friends that would like to join. Graveside service and interment 12:00pm at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Private family calling hours
MAY
26
Service
11:15 AM
procession to the cemetery leaves at 11:30 a.m.
MAY
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
