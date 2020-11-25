Van Valkenburg, Dalton A.
Dalton A. Van Valkenburg, 94, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. I, Dalton A. Van Valkenburg, "Van", arrived on September 19, 1926, the middle of three sons born to Faye A. and Florence I. (Waldron) Van Valkenburg on a farm near Tecumseh, Michigan. At the time of my birth, my father was leaving the farm to become county State Highway Commissioner, for one year in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, then to Marshall, Michigan for five years, after which, being of the wrong political party, he had to find new jobs. He successfully got us through the depression years working factory and road construction jobs. We lived in Marshall another five years before moving back to Tecumseh on a farm my father was purchasing from his mother. After graduation from Tecumseh High School in 1944, I was in the U.S. Navy for 22 months as an office worker. Aboard the USS Price, a "destroyer escort". I traveled both ways through the Panama Canal, reaching as far west as Okinawa. The war (WWII) being over, I was ready for college. I attended two years at a Christian college in Upland, Indiana, Taylor University. I then attended the University of Michigan, earning business degrees in 1950 and 1954. I happily married Miriam E. Beers of Marion, Ohio on June 13, 1949. We had two wonderful children, Diane Faye and Dale Dalton. They gave us our wonderful five grand-daughters and two grand-sons, who in turn gave us 15 beautiful great-grandchildren. After five years of entry-level accounting at the Tecumseh Products Company, I had the good fortune of having the opportunity to return to Taylor University in 1956 to teach business and economics for seven years. We moved to Canton, Ohio in 1963 where I lived until 2017. Before retiring there, I had worked at Malone University, five years in banking and twelve years teaching accounting in two branches of Kent State University. Meanwhile, Miriam, having earned a teaching degree while at Taylor, was very skillfully teaching 5th graders. I lost her to Alzheimers Disease after 57 beautiful years of marriage. In 2017, I sold our North Canton home of 54 years and moved into very pleasant retirement at Worthington Christian Village in Columbus, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5-7pm at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW., North Canton, Ohio 44720. A private service will be held for the family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
