The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Resources
More Obituaries for Dalton Diaz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalton Diaz

Add a Memory
Dalton Diaz Obituary
Diaz, Dalton
Dalton J. Diaz, 54, of Columbus, Ohio, died August 23, 2019. He was born and raised in New York City, the son of Christina and the late Francisco Diaz. Dalton earned an associate degree from Russell Sage College in Albany, NY and studied jazz at the Berklee College of Music. He was an accomplished jazz pianist. He ran his own business selling and repairing electronics. Dalton loved traveling with his wife, especially to Cocoa Beach, FL and family vacations to the Dominican Republic. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Katherine Diaz; mother, Christina Diaz; sisters, Agnes, Martha, Denise and Ana; brothers, Francisco "Cisco" and George; his beloved cat, Sundae; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Per his wishes, there will not be a funeral service. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio. In addition, a wake is being planned in New York City. The family wishes to thank Schoedinger Northeast Chapel for their assistance in caring for Dalton's final arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Those who wish may donate to a in Dalton's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dalton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now