Diaz, Dalton
Dalton J. Diaz, 54, of Columbus, Ohio, died August 23, 2019. He was born and raised in New York City, the son of Christina and the late Francisco Diaz. Dalton earned an associate degree from Russell Sage College in Albany, NY and studied jazz at the Berklee College of Music. He was an accomplished jazz pianist. He ran his own business selling and repairing electronics. Dalton loved traveling with his wife, especially to Cocoa Beach, FL and family vacations to the Dominican Republic. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Katherine Diaz; mother, Christina Diaz; sisters, Agnes, Martha, Denise and Ana; brothers, Francisco "Cisco" and George; his beloved cat, Sundae; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Per his wishes, there will not be a funeral service. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio. In addition, a wake is being planned in New York City. The family wishes to thank Schoedinger Northeast Chapel for their assistance in caring for Dalton's final arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Those who wish may donate to a in Dalton's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019