Dalton J. Diaz, 54, of Columbus, Ohio died August 23, 2019. He was an accomplished jazz pianist and ran his own electronics business. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Katherine Diaz, his mother, siblings, and his beloved cat Sundae. A Memorial Mass will be held at 1pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2692 E. 5th Ave., Columbus, OH, Fr. Denis Kigozi, celebrant. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary or to extend condolences. Those who wish may donate to a in Dalton's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
