Carver Lindsey, DaMarko
2019 - 2020
DaMarko Anthony Dean Carver Lindsey, age 0. Sunrise December 27, 2019 and Sunset May 1, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, May 8, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CARVER LINDSEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 6, 2020.