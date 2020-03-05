Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Damon Brogan


1937 - 2020
Brogan, Damon
1937 - 2020
Damon G. Brogan, a GREAT man was born March 4, 1937 and passed away March 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jurlean Brogan; children, Carol and Joe Mangia, Gary and Shelley Brogan, Dave and Evelyn Brogan; along with many grand and great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-5pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will be held 11am Monday. Burial Sunset Cemetery. For complete obituary please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
