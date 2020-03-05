|
|
Brogan, Damon
1937 - 2020
Damon G. Brogan, a GREAT man was born March 4, 1937 and passed away March 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jurlean Brogan; children, Carol and Joe Mangia, Gary and Shelley Brogan, Dave and Evelyn Brogan; along with many grand and great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-5pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will be held 11am Monday. Burial Sunset Cemetery. For complete obituary please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020