Drumsta, Damon

1963 - 2019

Damon Vincent Drumsta, 55, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born July 23, 1963 in Springville, NY to the late Dominick and Dorothy (Dickens) Drumsta. He was an avid woodworker, fisherman, and carpenter. If it was broken, he would figure out a way to fix it or would repurpose it into something that he could use. Damon was a current diesel mechanic for the City of Columbus and a former diesel mechanic for Kenworth of Columbus. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Patti Drumsta; brother, Dominick Drumsta, Jr.; sister, Kathy (John) Cleveland; mother-in-law, Darla Long; brother-in-law, Kevin Long; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Contributions may be made in Damon's memory to Columbus Schools of Special Olympics, 3700 S. High St., Ste. 143, Columbus, Ohio 43207.