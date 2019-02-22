Vaught Sr., Dan C.

1954 - 2019

Dan C. Vaught, Sr., age 65, of Groveport, passed away surrounded by his family Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Dan was born in Columbus to the late Charles Sr. and Nancy Vaught and attended Central High School. Dan loved bowling and golf. He began bowling in the Parson Ave Businessman's Recreation League and was hooked from there. He continued to bowl in leagues at Western and Rainbow Lanes and recorded a perfect 300 game. He enjoyed golfing in leagues with his buddies at Homestead Springs. He was also a lifelong Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. In addition to his parents, Dan is preceded in death by his brother Charles Jr. and sister Judy. He was also preceded in death by his very good friends Jim Bice and Gene Carson. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Marilyn; sons, Dan Jr and Bill; grandchildren, Sara Marie, Magan Ashley, and Daneza Saria; great-grandson, Karson Michael; brothers, Roy (Patty); Robert, Albert (Sharon), and Kenny (Beth) Vaught; sisters, Gerri (Ron) Sarnes, and Brenda (Dave) Morris; several nieces, nephews and other family members; and many, many dear friends. Family will receive friends 5-8 PM Monday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where his funeral service will be held 1 PM Tuesday. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dan's memory to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Dan or watch his life tribute video.