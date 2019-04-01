Home

Dan Merrick

Dan Merrick Obituary
Merrick, Dan
1932 - 2019
Dan Merrick III, age 86, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed after a lengthy illness on March 31, 2019 at his home. Dan was born December 22, 1932 to the late Dan and Esther (Krebs) Merrick in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Athens High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. Dan was an active member of both the Ham Radio (K8TX) and Masonic Lodge #340 in Reynoldsburg. He was employed by North American Aviation, Western Electric, and the State of Ohio Department of Administrative Services (DAS). Dan is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marie Merrick; children, Kenneth Dale, Carolyn Sue Dale; son-in-law, Richard Curry; daughter-in-law, Aggie Dale; grandchildren, Walter Dale, Jeremy Graham, Brian Graham, Angela Dale; and 2 nieces, Shelly (Steve) Moore, Kim Moore. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his daughter Deborah Curry, son Frank Dale and brother David Merrick. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Mt. Carmel Hospice and the Columbus Veteran's Administration for their excellent care and support during Dan's illness. A Visitation will be held on WEDNESDAY, April 3, 2019, from 12-2 and 4-7 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where his Masonic service starts 6:30 PM that evening. Dan's funeral will follow on Thursday morning, at 11 AM. Burial will immediately follow in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019
