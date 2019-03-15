|
Monroe, Dan
1958 - 2019
Danial A Monroe Jr., of Jeffersonville, IN, 60, passed away on February 18, 2019. Danny was born in Phoenix, AZ on October 20, 1958 and is preceded in death by his parents Danial A Monroe Sr. and Cecilia Avalos-Monroe. Dan was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He lived most of his life in Clarksville and Jeffersonville, Indiana. He had a big heart and was a very giving person and always tried to help others in need. He will be greatly missed. Danny graduated from Clarksville High School, was involved in Baseball, Basketball, Football and Bowling, and was in the school band (French Horn). He also attended Indiana University Southeast and was a fraternity member of TKE. Dan dedicated the past 18 years to his employer Sweepall Inc in Louisville, KY and had won several awards over the years and was also a snowplow warrior for many winters. His surviving relatives are: Susan (Monroe) Samuelson (sister); David Samuelson (brother-in-law); Emily Samuelson (niece); Anna Samuelson (niece); and Diane Monroe (sister); along with many aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to www.hospiceofcentralohio.org Danial's place of interment will be Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Condolences can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
