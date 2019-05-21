Services Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 1740 Zollinger Road Columbus , OH 43221 (614) 457-5481 Resources More Obituaries for Dan Remley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dan Remley

Obituary Condolences Remley, Dan

1948 - 2019

Joy Garman was a college student at Ohio University who needed a big hammer, and someone told her Dan Remley would have one. So she walked across the apartment complex to his door. He opened it wearing a turtleneck, glasses in hand, holding an open book. "How can I help you?" he asked. The answer, it turns out, was with everything. Dan became Joy's best friend, husband, father of her children, Papa of her grandchildren and equal partner for 43 years. Dan was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, loving son of Geraldine and Leslie Remley. He was an Eagle Scout—one with a keen sense of direction who always could help others find the way, in more ways than one. He earned his BA and MA in history from Ohio University and his MBA from Ohio State before spending his life making a successful career in the insurance industry. Dan was a passionate reader (newspapers, nonfiction and fiction—he relished them all). A trivia buff (good luck beating him in Jeopardy), music lover, particularly if it was bluegrass, folk, or Americana (Johnny Cash and Doc Watson). A talented and inventive cook and diehard Buckeye football fan (he paid for his final set of season tickets just this week). Dan was the type of husband who often took his wife to see live music. He assured Joy saw the world, from Ireland to Italy to Africa, even when their luggage was lost for all two weeks in Italy. He never came home without tasting the local brew and buying a souvenir T-shirt. He happily indulged her honey-do lists, even when she uttered her famous line for impossibly difficult tasks: "That wouldn't be that hard, would it?" Generous, nurturing and endlessly patient, he was the type of dad who didn't just take his kids camping—he did Indian Guides with his son and Indian Princesses with his daughter. (He recently admitted that the spelunking trip that included an overnight stay in a cave and belly-crawling through 24-inch crevices may have been a mistake. But hey—memories!) He didn't just drive them to the Outer Banks—he went crabbing with them on the Sound. And he didn't just bail his teenage son out of trouble during his urban art phase—he actually bought him spray paint and gave him permission to go to town on his bedroom walls. Dan was the type of Papa who scooped up his grandkids and bandaged their boo-boos, whether they needed it or not. He attended their school presentations and cheered at their ballgames. He took them hiking at Old Man's Cave and then back to his Hocking Hills cabin, the retreat where he relished walking the dog along the Hocking River and listening to folk music on the deck. For 70 years, Dan treasured the people around him, and we are forever grateful to have known his fierce loyalty and love: wife, Joy; children, Alex (Lindsay) Remley and Hilary (Conrad) Hilario; grandchildren, Jackson, Dylan, Oliver and Julius, Rennie; brother, David (Madoria) Remley; brother-in-law, John Looman; niece, Jessica Looman (Jason Lonstein, Jack, Joshua); nephews, Ryan and Brandon Remley; longtime family friends, Betty and Kate O'Brien and Harold O'Brien; dear friends and travel partners, Nancy and Rick Schucker; and Marmalade, the Basset Hound. Dan passed from this world at home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by family. He used his final breaths to assure us everything will be good. And it will. Not because we had him, but because we always will. A celebration of life will be held at Xenos Christian Fellowship Warehouse, 600 Oakland Park Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43214 on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 6:30 pm. Memorial contributions to honor Dan can be made to: The James Cancer Hospital, Pancreas Cancer Research Fund, #316447, 660 Ackerman Road., 6th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43218 or Fountain of Hope, fohcambodia.org. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries