Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
201 Newark Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 393-1076
Dan S. Sampson, passed away at his home on July 25, 2019. He spent the majority of his life in Ohio, especially in the Columbus and Mount Vernon areas. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School and then served in the United States Navy. He attended the Ohio State University and graduated from Columbus Technical Institute. Throughout his life, he enjoyed his time with friends and family, riding his motorcycle, fishing, golfing, woodworking, and reading and writing. He had many and diverse interests, and always enjoyed a good debate. I miss you, my brother. YST To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com . The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dan S. Sampson.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
