Dan T. Sebastian


1942 - 2020
Dan T. Sebastian Obituary
Sebastian, Dan T.
1942 - 2020
Dan T. Sebastian, 77, transitioned from this life to the afterlife on January 27, 2020. He was the son of Paul and Marjorie who predeceased him. He graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1960 and from Miami University in 1965. At Miami, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and lettered in football and tennis. He taught at Ansonia Local Schools, Columbia Station Local Schools, and finally retired after 26 years of teaching and coaching at Upper Arlington High School. He thanks all of his former tennis players for enabling him to enter the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He thanks all of his former pupils for enriching his life and making teaching a memorable vocation, and for enabling him to enter the Upper Arlington Educator Hall of Fame. He thanks his son, Sam, and daughter, Katy, for making him look good as a father. He thanks Sophie, Will, Audrey, and Vera for making him a proud grandfather (Paga). He thanks Betsy, his wife, for making him look good as a husband. Also surviving are his brother, Dick, and sister, Donna. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, on Saturday, February 1, at 5:30p.m. Please dress casually because that's what Dan had asked for and he'll be mad if anyone arrives in a suit. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Upper Arlington Education Foundation, 1950 North Mallway, Columbus, OH 43221, in Dan's honor. To share a memory of Dan, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
