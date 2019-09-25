|
Ciccone, Dana Bernard
1948 - 2019
He was an artist at heart – a poet and a potter. Dana departed from this mortal flesh on Sept 23 due to Parkinson's disease. He went to the pure realm of the Buddha at 1:20 a.m. Born in Miami, Florida, Dana grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York, where he enjoyed scouting and camping with his dad. In his senior year, his family moved to Dayton. He attended Ohio University, earning a BS in journalism and an MA in English/creative writing. He and Janet met and married in Athens while he was a graduate student and assistant to one of the deans. In California, Dana took up pottery, becoming half-owner of The Potters Studio, Berkeley. He and Janet returned to Columbus in 1979. Dana earned a PhD in administration at The Ohio State University and worked there 22 years, first as special assistant to dean, College of Education, then as administrator of the Clinical Research Center at Ohio State's Medical Center. Despite Parkinson's, Dana returned to pottery in retirement. He started Lotus Ceramics and sold his pottery at art shows. He was passionate about raising bonsai and stamp collecting. He engaged in aerobics as long as he could, then Delay the Disease exercise. Dana is preceded in death by parents Rocco Dominic Ciccone and Naomi Ruth Partin, as well as his youngest brother Randy. He is survived by wife, Janet Kiplinger Ciccone; son, David Kiplinger Ciccone; brother, Mark Ciccone; four nieces and a nephew. Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thurs, Oct. 3, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, 43221. Watch for notice of Christian and Buddhist memorial service in a few weeks. In lieu of flowers, please give to Ohio State University fund # 606867, Tom and Evelyn Stephens Scholarship in Special Education, or the Columbus KTC Buddhist Center, Columbusktc.org. To share a special memory of Dana or to sign his online guestbook, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
