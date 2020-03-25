|
|
Brush, Dana
1932 - 2020
Dana Edward Brush, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home in the Willow Brook Christian Village. He was 87 years old. Dana was born in Columbus, Ohio in 1932 to Earl and Lillian Brush. Following high school, he served in the US Air Force as a sergeant during the Korean War. Dana is survived by his loving wife, Shirly Stockslager Brush. Services are pending due to the COVID-19 crisis. Due to allergies, no natural arrangements please. Memorial donations can be made to: Capital City Hospice Care, or Willow Brook Christian Village. For full obituary please visit www.shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020