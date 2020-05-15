Dana C. Roy
1953 - 2020
Roy, Dana C.
1953 - 2020
Dana C. Roy, 67 passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 of a massive heart attack. He was born January 27, 1953 in Columbus, OH to Clarence and Lenita Roy. He retired in 2015 after an extensive career in the Truck Equipment Industry. He was an avid fisherman and loved boating, kayaking, hiking, and his dogs. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. He always brought out the best in people. He is survived by his wife Nancy, of 35 years, his children Cara (Tom), Gregory (Erin), and Audrey. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Wounded Warriors Project or The Columbus Area Humane Society. A memorial celebration will be named at a future date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
