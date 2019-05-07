Nottingham, Dana

1964 - 2019

Dana Ann Nottingham (Rudy), of Westerville, Ohio, was born on November 14,1964 in Dayton, Ohio and passed peacefully on May 1, 2019 after three years of battling breast cancer, through which she trusted the Lord until she came to be in His presence. Dana is daughter to Janice Rudy and is preceded in death by her father William Harry Rudy. She is survived by her husband, Randall Nottingham; her three children, Andrew (Molly) Nottingham and their child, Callum Nottingham, Wesley (Olivia) Nottingham, and Cali Nottingham; her two brothers, Phillip (Cindy) Rudy and their two children, John (Monica) Rudy and their two children; and many other dear family members. Dana completed her undergraduate degree with honors in Nutritional Sciences from Cornell University in 1987 and received her MD from The Ohio State University in 1992. She was a practicing MD for 26 years, first as the assistant director of the resident program at Riverside Family Practice, and also later as a family practice physician at Sunbury Family Medicine, America's Urgent Care, Max Sports Medicine, and the Ohio Health Employer Services as a doctor at various business locations. She also served as the medical director on the board of the Pregnancy Resources of Delaware County where she was given the Megan's Life Champion award for her service to the ministry. Dana was a part of numerous medical associations, some of which included the American Board of Family Medicine and the Christian Medical and Dental Association. Dana was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and was a member of Grace Polaris Church. She enjoyed many activities such as piano, choir, and rowing crew. She also volunteered often at a local free medical clinic as well as a local nursing home. Words cannot express how much she will be missed. Visitation will be held at Schoedinger Funeral Home on Friday, May 10, (6699 N. High Street Worthington, OH 43085), from 4-7 pm. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11 at Grace Polaris Church, (8225 Worthington-Galena Rd, Westerville, OH 43081, from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dana's honor can be made to the Pregnancy Resources of Delaware Ohio. Donations can be sent to 652 W. Central Ave. Delaware, OH 43015 or given electronically at http://www.pregnancyresourcesdelco.org/ through their donation tab. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019