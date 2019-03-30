|
Cooper, Dana Ramondo
1975 - 2019
Dana "Big D" Cooper, age 44, made his transition to be with the Lord on March 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank Lewis, Dorothy Coleman, James (Pauline) Parks, Fairby Cooper, Dixie Dotson, and Geraldine Dotson Mayo; uncles, Donald and James Coleman. He is survived by his parents, Darry J. Parks and Bonnie Cooper; brother, Sherron (Nikki Newell) Cooper, half-brothers, Darry Parks, Jr. and Tyrone McDaniels. Special cousins, Michael Smith,Tasha, Michael Brooks, and Donmicko Cooper. Aunts; Darlene Coleman, Fairby Foster, Renee Jenkins, Paula Robbin, Brenda (Robert) Smith, and Sparkle Ann Parks. Uncles, Ronald and Anthony Coleman. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation 12 Noon and Home-going Celebration 1 PM Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. Interment EastLawn Cemetery. ML Smoot, Funeral Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019