Simpson, Dane
Dane W. Simpson, age 77, passed away November 15, 2019 at his home. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Retired from ADL. Preceded in death by wife Sharon. Survived by children, Dana (Ben) Bertram, Dane (Liza), Ralph (Tammara), and Iva (Tony) Wise; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dave (Debby) and Jerry (Helen); sisters, Linda and Barb (Carroll); many nieces and nephews. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment with military honors to follow at Obetz Cemetery. Online guestbook at
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2019