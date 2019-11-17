Home

Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
More Obituaries for Dane Simpson
Dane Simpson


1941 - 2019
Dane Simpson Obituary
Simpson, Dane
Dane W. Simpson, age 77, passed away November 15, 2019 at his home. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Retired from ADL. Preceded in death by wife Sharon. Survived by children, Dana (Ben) Bertram, Dane (Liza), Ralph (Tammara), and Iva (Tony) Wise; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dave (Debby) and Jerry (Helen); sisters, Linda and Barb (Carroll); many nieces and nephews. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment with military honors to follow at Obetz Cemetery. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2019
