|
|
Auer, Daniel
Daniel Patrick Auer, age 84, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 5, 2019. Affectionately known as, "UD", he was a loving uncle, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. He was born on August 18, 1934 in Carlisle, PA to the late Charles and Mary Auer. Graduate of St. Charles Preparatory School and St. Mary of the Springs. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Retired from COTA. Member of Holy Family Church. Third Order Franciscan and volunteer at St. Gabriel Radio. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Madelyn and Elizabeth, brothers Charles, William and Martin. Survived by brother, John "Jack" (Nancy) Auer; sister, Rosemary Auer; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Solemn High Requiem Mass will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 584 West Broad Street. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation on his behalf to St. Gabriel Radio or the Holy Family Soup Kitchen. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2019