Axline, Daniel

1935 - 2020

Loyal, loving and devoted are words that defined this wonderful man during his 84 years. Dan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Hope Hopwood Axline; three children, Diane Axline Dumbach (Joseph), Bradley Axline (Meredith), and Brent Axline (Jenifer.) He is also survived by a brother, Robert Axline, as well as seven grandchildren. Dan served three years in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant after completing ROTC with distinction and graduating from The Ohio State University in 1958. He worked for Sohio (subsequently British Petroleum) for the remainder of his career and retired in 1992. A motto that Dan lived by and often conveyed to his children was "If you don't have anything nice to say about someone, don't say anything." Family is holding private services.



