1/
Daniel Axline
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Axline, Daniel
1935 - 2020
Loyal, loving and devoted are words that defined this wonderful man during his 84 years. Dan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Hope Hopwood Axline; three children, Diane Axline Dumbach (Joseph), Bradley Axline (Meredith), and Brent Axline (Jenifer.) He is also survived by a brother, Robert Axline, as well as seven grandchildren. Dan served three years in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant after completing ROTC with distinction and graduating from The Ohio State University in 1958. He worked for Sohio (subsequently British Petroleum) for the remainder of his career and retired in 1992. A motto that Dan lived by and often conveyed to his children was "If you don't have anything nice to say about someone, don't say anything." Family is holding private services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved