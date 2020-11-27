Badgley, Daniel
1948 - 2020
Daniel Dean Badgley, 72, of Powell, OH, passed away November 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his father Norris Badgley and sister Lyssa Bookman. Dan is survived by his wife, Sue of 43 years; children, Toni (Steve) Ellington and Carrie (Paul) Casto; grandchildren, Chris, Abbie, Catie, Cole, Addie; 3 great-grandchildren; mother, Martha Badgley; siblings, Mike (Elaine) Badgley, Pat (Sevy) Badgley, Tim (Phyllis) Badgley, Della (Harvey) Zimmerman, Tom (Betsy) Badgley, Peggy (Bob) Kaiser, and Jim (Denise) Badgley; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was a 1966 graduate of Grove City High School and then served our country during Vietnam in the United States Air Force. Dan retired after 30 years as the head keeper of Reptile and Amphibians with the Columbus Zoo. He participated in the conservation project, Golden Frog in Panama. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Pay Project Golden Frog / Proyecto Rana Dorada using Paypal.me with special note, "For the love of Dan." Visitation Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 4pm until the time of Funeral Service at 6pm at Newcomer, NW Chapel, 10051 Brewster Ln., Powell, OH 43065. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.