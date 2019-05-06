|
Baker, Daniel
1924 - 2019
Daniel H. Baker, age 94, of Worthington, died April 30, 2019 at home. Born May 22, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Irving and Thais Baker, he was also preceded in death by his wife Jeanne, and great-granddaughter Annabelle Losee. He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Harold) Miller, Nanette Baker, and Nancy (Robert) Losee; brother, Robert (Dalia) Baker; 5 grandchildren: 13 great grandchildren: 2 great great-grandchildren. Services will be held May 19 from 1-3, followed by a masonic service at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street. Please go to www.schoedinger.com for more details.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 15, 2019