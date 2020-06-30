Ballenger, Daniel Sr.
1931 - 2020
Daniel Ballenger, Sr. age 89, passed away June 24, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2pm on Monday, July 6, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Daniel together at a distance. Daniel will be laid to rest at Evergreen Burial Park. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Daniel's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.