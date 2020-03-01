Home

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home - Tiffin
236 S. Washington St.
Tiffin, OH 44883
(419) 447-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home - Tiffin
236 S. Washington St.
Tiffin, OH 44883
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home - Tiffin
236 S. Washington St.
Tiffin, OH 44883
Daniel "Dan" Becker


1928 - 2020
Daniel "Dan" Becker Obituary
Becker, Daniel "Dan"
1928 - 2020
Daniel "Dan" Becker, 91, of Tiffin and formerly of Upper Arlington, passed away on Friday evening, February 28, 2020 at St. Francis Home. He was born on April 21, 1928, in Manhattan, NY. He was raised by Arline D. Marohn. Survivors include his sons, Robert (Tracieanna) Becker of Blacklick and John (Carma) Becker of Bristow, VA; daughter, Michelle (Barrett) Zimmerman of Tiffin; 10 Grandchildren, Travis (Hannah), McKenzie (fiancé, Matt Davenport), Alan, Julia, Olivia, Hunter, Carson, Justin (Jill), Katherine and Tyler; and four great grandchildren, Alex, Eli, Jaxton and Emily. Dan was born and raised in New York, moved to Boston and in the mid sixties moved to Upper Arlington, Ohio. He received his Master's Degree from Rochester Institute of Technology and served in the United States Army from November 21, 1950 to December 12, 1956. Dan worked as a mechanical engineer on Government projects at Battelle Memorial Institute and held patents for many projects throughout his life. He wrote a fishing column in New York called "The Suffolk Angler" in the 1960's. Dan loved his dogs and in August of 2013, he moved to Tiffin to be closer to his family. His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to The or the Humane Society of Seneca County. Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2020
