Davies, Daniel C.
1952 - 2019
Daniel C. Davies, age 67 of Hideaway Hills died July 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born to the late William and Maxine Schilling Davies on March 26th, 1952 in Columbus. He was an investment manager who enjoyed clearing brush and maintaining his driveway, among other things. His outgoing personality and love for life will be missed by all. Daniel is survived by his wife of 35 years Kristi Davies; siblings, Jeff (Laura) Davies, Scott (Cathy) Davies, Sue Ellen (Pat) DeVille, and Lori (Frank) Dinsmore; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and numerous friends including, Lou (Wendy) Williott, the Hilligans, the Hilliard, the Groff, and the VanderKolk families. A celebration of life service will take place on August 17, 2019 and will be announced online at a later date. Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Memorials in Daniels name can be made to either the to Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 or Lifeline of Ohio 770 Kinnear Rd # 200, Columbus, OH 43212. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 23 to July 28, 2019