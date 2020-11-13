Crites, Daniel D.
1936 - 2020
Daniel D. Crites was welcomed into heaven on November 10, 2020 at his home in the loving embrace of his wife. Dan is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Margaret and nine older siblings. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, JoAnn; and four daughters, Jennifer (Steve) Salopek, Kelley (Todd) Treon, Molly (Scott) Buzinski, and Aimee (Stephanie) Crites White. His grandchildren gave him joy and great pride: Libby, Sam and Abby Gayer, Megan and Alex Treon, Mia Salopek, Jack and Quinn Buzinski. Dan was faithful to God and hard-working. He was intelligent, kind and funny. We are so lucky to have known him as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Dan graduated from Aquinas High School in 1954 and from the Ohio State University in 1960. He started his long, successful tax career at Peat Marwick Mitchell, one of the Big 8 accounting firms. He went on to serve as a Trust Officer at City National Bank. During this time, he also served in the Ohio National Guard Reserves. When he left the bank, Dan established a tax and accounting practice in Gahanna. For over 35 years, he gave his clients the best of his bright mind, excellent judgement, and sharp wit. He took great delight in defending clients before the tax authorities. Dan loved his dogs. His loyal canine companions sprawled out near his desk during the workday and at his feet in the evening. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indians and grieved over the Browns. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, Friday golf leagues, motorcycle trips to West Virginia, and many epic fishing trips to Canada. Throughout his lifetime, he continued to learn and grow, taking up motorcycle riding, lapidary, and the trumpet. Because of the risk of spreading Covid-19, the family will have a private funeral mass. It is their hope that a public celebration of life service will be possible on June 16, 2021 (his 85th birthday) at Church of the Resurrection in New Albany Ohio. Details will be communicated closer to that date. If you would like to make a donation in Dan's memory, he admired the work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Visit www.schoedinger.com
