Smith, Daniel E.
1954 - 2019
On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Daniel E. Smith, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 64. Dan was born October 14, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Frank and Theola Smith. Dan is preceded in death by his daughter Erica Smith. Dan is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Monica Smith; brother, Michael (Vickie) Smith; children, Daniel (Joey) Smith, David (Erin) Truitt, Tonya (JR) Friend, Julie (Brian) Martin; and his 12 grandchildren. He retired from Kroger Distribution Center after 37 years as a Safety Manager. Dan was a man dedicated to his family and had a huge passion for The Ohio State Buckeyes and the game of golf. He was a staunch union supporter and believed in fairness for all. Dan received a double lung transplant at OSU hospital in 2014 and fought a long, hard, brave battle with many obstacles. His courage and integrity was admirable to everyone that knew him. A special thank you to all the medical professionals who cared for Dan at OSU and Fresenius Dialysis Center. Dan's family extends an extra special thank you to our angel Eve, who gave him lungs and allowed us to have him for 4 1/2 extra years. Visitation Hours will be from 10am-12pm Monday, July 15, 2019 with a Mass to follow at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corners Rd, Gahanna, 43230. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Dan's memory to Donate Life of Ohio. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 14, 2019