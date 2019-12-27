|
|
Ward, Daniel H.
1953 - 2019
Daniel Henry Ward, III of Fenton, MI has passed away after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his brother Scott, his sister Janet, his twin children Lauren and Douglas, and grandchildren Lincoln, Carter, and Adrienne. Dan was the eldest child of Daniel Henry Ward, Jr. and Joyce Alexia Walmsley, born February 24th, 1953 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. The family moved from Virginia to New Jersey while Dan was very young, eventually settling down in the suburbs of Canton, Ohio. Dan was a graduate of Kentucky Military Institute and held a Bachelor's Degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute. He met the love of his life, Deborah Anne Zelachowski, after leaving school to work for Walker Exhaust and the two were married on May 26th, 1979. They relocated to West Virginia after the wedding, had twins in 1988, and remained together for the rest of their lives. After working most of his life in sales for Walker and later as a realtor, Dan got to spend many years semi-retired which freed up his time to devote to pursuits including oil painting, guitar playing, and most of all model railroading. He had a quick wit and loved music. He was an avid reader as well, consuming potentially every Stephen King book in existence and insisting that the books were way better than all the movies. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday December 31, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus. Memorial contributions may be made to The . 7720 Rivers Edge Drive, Suite 126, Columbus, OH 43235 in his memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019