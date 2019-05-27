Home

On May 25, 2019, Heaven gained the best dad, grandpa, uncle, fisherman, hunter and all-around tinkerer. Our father, Daniel T. Howard, left this world on his own terms while calling for shots (whisky and tequila) from his hospital bed. Left to cherish the special family memories are his children: Pam, Keith, Tom, Nancy and Scott; his loving daughters-in-law: Bernadette, Victoria and Robyn; his sons-in-law: Larry (deceased) and Jon; a bunch of grandkids and great grandkids: Gina (Joe), Rina (Brian), Lizzie, Michael (deceased), Michael, Nick, Jim (Karen), Craig (Chanel), Blake, Todd, Cameron, Cassie, Mykaela, Brevin, Karly, Jaxon, Karsyn, Ivy, Aven and Gigi. Finally, he adored the family dogs and horses. Dad was an electrical contractor who gave his time to Eastview Methodist Men's Group and the Boy Scouts. Blessed with the gift of gab, Dad never knew a stranger. As a big kid, he was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed garden railroading, jigsaw puzzles, traveling to Alaska with Mother and throwing dice in Las Vegas with his brother, Jack and his sons. He always had time for his family teaching them important life skills: fishing, target shooting, and euchre. The neighborhood birds have lost a faithful feeder. Dad was married for 61 years to Barbara L. Howard who passed away 3 years ago. He missed her madly and was anxious to be reunited. Please have a highball cocktail in memory of our dad. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Friday 1:00 PM. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite animal shelter or the Whitehall Senior Center. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019
