The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
1945 - 2019
Daniel Kerscher Obituary
Kerscher, Daniel
1945 - 2019
Daniel Joseph Kerscher, age 74 of Upper Arlington, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4-8 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. (The guest of honor never liked to wear a suit, and his family invites you to leave yours at home in his honor.) Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 386 Buttles Ave. Private family inurnment. To view complete obituary and share memories and condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019
